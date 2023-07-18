Pak temple demolition: Cricketer Kaneria decries ‘silence’ of int’l community

Kaneria alleged atrocities like conversion, kidnapping, rape and murder are happening everyday in Pakistan.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 18th July 2023 6:33 pm IST
Danish Kaneria
Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria

Two days after a 150-year-old Hindu temple was razed in Pakistan’s Sindh province, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria questioned the international community’s silence on the demolition of temples in the country.

BookMyMBBS

In another incident on Sunday, assailants attacked a small temple in the Kashmore area of the province with rocket launchers. Adjoining homes belonging to Hindus were also attacked.

Also Read
High-security alert at Hindu temples in Pakistan’s Sindh province: Police

Taking to Twitter, Kaneria alleged that “Countless atrocities like conversion, kidnapping, rape and murder are happening everyday” in Pakistan. “There is no freedom of religion,” he claimed.

MS Education Academy

“Hindus all over the world should raise their voice against injustice,” Kaneria wrote in the tweet.

Police have deployed 400 personnel in the province and also ordered a high-security alert at temples.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan, with Karachi being home to numerous Hindu temples. The majority of the country’s Hindu population resides in the Sindh province.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 18th July 2023 6:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button