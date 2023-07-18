Pak temple demolition: Cricketer Kaneria decries ‘silence’ of int’l community

Two days after a 150-year-old Hindu temple was razed in Pakistan’s Sindh province, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria questioned the international community’s silence on the demolition of temples in the country.

In another incident on Sunday, assailants attacked a small temple in the Kashmore area of the province with rocket launchers. Adjoining homes belonging to Hindus were also attacked.

Taking to Twitter, Kaneria alleged that “Countless atrocities like conversion, kidnapping, rape and murder are happening everyday” in Pakistan. “There is no freedom of religion,” he claimed.

Why is the Intl. Community silent on the demolition of historical temples in Pakistan?



Countless atrocities like conversion, kidnapping, rape & murder are happening everyday. There is no freedom of religion.



Hindus all over the world should raise their voice against injustice. https://t.co/cEbY59HOW3 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) July 17, 2023

“Hindus all over the world should raise their voice against injustice,” Kaneria wrote in the tweet.

Police have deployed 400 personnel in the province and also ordered a high-security alert at temples.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan, with Karachi being home to numerous Hindu temples. The majority of the country’s Hindu population resides in the Sindh province.