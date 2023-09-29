Pakistan: 4 killed in blast inside mosque in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, 2nd attack in a few hours

The blast came a few hours after at least 52 people were killed and over 50 injured in a suicide blast near Madina Mosque on Al Falah Road in restive Balochistan province's Mastung district.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th September 2023 5:18 pm IST
Pakistan: 4 killed in blast inside mosque in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, 2nd attack in a few hours
Photo: X

Peshawar: At least four people died and 12 others were injured in a suicide blast which ripped through a mosque during the Juma prayers in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The blast occurred near the mosque close to the Doaba police station in Hangu district.

According to police, five terrorists had entered the Daoba police station but were immediately engaged by the law enforcement forces in a firing. While one terrorist was killed in the firing, the other blew himself near the mosque building causing its roof to collapse.

MS Education Academy

Three terrorists fled the scene, police said.

Also Read
At least 52 killed in suicide blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan

There were 30 to 40 worshippers in the mosque at the time of the blast, police said.

Four people were killed and 12 others injured in the blast, both Deputy Commissioner Fazle Akbar and IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur have confirmed in separate statements.

The Hangu mosque rescue operation is completed, they said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker information minister Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah also confirmed four deaths in the blast.

The blast came a few hours after at least 52 people were killed and over 50 injured in a suicide blast near Madina Mosque on Al Falah Road in restive Balochistan province’s Mastung district.

For the past year now, Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terror attacks, with Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly being under the radar of militants targeting security forces and civilians.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th September 2023 5:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button