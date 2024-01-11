Pakistan-based ISI agent arrested in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police’s STF has arrested an alleged agent of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI in Muzaffarnagar district, officials said here on Thursday, January 11.

A UP Special Task Force (STF) statement said Tehseem alias Mota, a resident of Shamli district, was arrested in the Budhana area of Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday. He was charged with disturbing the unity, integrity, and social harmony of the country by collecting weapons as part of a conspiracy hatched with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

On August 2, last year, the STF arrested a person named Imran after recovering fake currency from him. On August 16, the agency arrested a criminal, Kalim, for gathering weapons with the help of ISI.

The STF said Tehseem was absconding in both of these cases.

The agency said during interrogation, Tehseem disclosed that his brother Kalim keeps visiting Pakistan. He asked him to prepare his people to “disturb the communal harmony, work to create riots in India, and make it an Islamic nation by implementing Sharia law in the country.” He was promised a lot of money for carrying out these nefarious activities, the statement read.

The STF claimed that Tehseem also said he and his brother Kaleem had obtained fake mobile SIM cards and were in touch with another ISI agent, Dilshad alias Mirza, in Pakistan, through WhatsApp and used to pass on sensitive information to him.

According to the statement, the FIR against Tehseem has been registered in Shamli district.