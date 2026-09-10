Pakistan calls Mecca pact defensive, expansion not on cards

Pakistan on Thursday, September 10, described the Mecca Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye as a “defensive alliance” aimed at strengthening regional security through deterrence, while saying there were no current discussions about expanding the three-member grouping.

Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan made the remarks during a weekly briefing, Reuters reported, in response to a question about how Pakistan planned to fulfil its obligations under the agreement following recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Khan said Pakistan would act under the agreement when required, but there was no military response being discussed at present.

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“Pakistan has signed a joint defence agreement, which is a fact, and Pakistan will act upon the agreement in terms of its requirements,” he said.

“But as of now, there is no discussion of this kind,” he added.

Khan said the three countries were still working on the agreement’s organisational structure, mechanisms and procedures, making it too early to discuss detailed military protocols.

“This is an umbrella agreement, and under this, we will establish subsequent mechanisms,” he said.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye are also holding consultations at various levels under the framework, Khan added.

On expansion, Khan said the three founding members would first consolidate their cooperation.

“At this stage, there are no discussions regarding the expansion of the Mecca agreement,” he said, adding that the pact could eventually be opened to countries that share similar positions and perspectives.

Pact could become operational in event of aggression

The Mecca Defence Agreement was signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye on August 7. It stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against all three.

From left: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after signing the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.

The pact came under renewed attention after the latest attacks on Saudi Arabia. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday, September 9, that unprovoked aggression or a spillover of the Yemen conflict into Saudi Arabia would make the agreement operational.

The alliance held its inaugural meeting in Istanbul on August 31, where the three countries agreed to establish a secretariat in Saudi Arabia headed by a secretary general. A Pakistani secretary general will initially head the secretariat for three years.