Pakistan condemns Kashmiri seperatist Aasiya Andrabi life imprisonment

Pakistan has condemned the 30-year harsh life imprisonment of Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi, calling it politically motivated and an attempt to silence the dissent of those advocating the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people.

The previous day, a Delhi court sentenced the Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief to life imprisonment for conspiring to commit a crime against the State. The court awarded life sentences to Andrabi under Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy) of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121 A of the erstwhile IPC.

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Her two associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were also sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment in the case.

In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry urged the international community to take immediate notice of this development and hold India accountable for its actions.

“Pakistan reiterates its unwavering support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and protection of their political, social and human rights, including the right to freedom of expression and a fair trial,” said the released statement.