Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along LoC

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2025 8:39 am IST
Indo-Pak international border.
Amritsar: View of the fences on Indo-Pak international border, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Jammu: Pakistani troops continued to violate the ceasefire along the LoC by resorting to unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Kupwara districts, army officials said on Monday.

This was the fourth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and came amid heightened tension between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week’s terror attack in Pahalgam.

A defence spokesperson said, “During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts.”

Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively, he added.

There were no reports of any casualties.

