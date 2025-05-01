Pakistan deploys Chinese howitzers alongside India border, conducts drills

Hyderabad: Hostilities between India and Pakistan have intensified after the April 22 Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir terrorist attack, killing 26, mostly Hindu visitors.

India blamed the attack on Pakistan-based militants, namely the Resistance Front, a splinter group of the UN-listed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. Pakistan denied involvement and requested a third-party investigation.

In retaliation for the attack, India has taken various steps, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, ejecting Pakistani diplomats, and cancelling visas for Pakistani citizens. Pakistan, on the other hand, has shut its airspace to Indian carriers and ejected Indian diplomats.

In the midst of these developments, Pakistan has stepped up its military presence on the border with India. The Pakistani military has installed radar equipment and air defence weapon systems across the Longewala sector in Barmer, Rajasthan, including Chinese howitzers, reported ANI.

The Pakistan Air Force is also conducting various exercises, such as Fiza-e-Badr, Lalkar-e-Momin, and Zarb-e-Haidari, with major fighter aircraft squadrons like the F-16, J-10, and JF-17. The Strike Corps elements of the Pakistan Army are also conducting training in their respective domains.

Pakistan has warned of an imminent Indian attack within 24-36 hours, as evidenced by credible intelligence and warned that any act of aggression will be given a stern response. Despite the threats, Pakistani leaders are pushing for de-escalation and have invited international intervention to avert further escalation.

The United States has pursued diplomatic means to press for calm, with secretary of state Marco Rubio placing calls to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian foreign minister Jaishankar. The United Nations also has mediation on the table.

With both countries on red alert, the world community keeps piling on pressure for an instant diplomatic resolution to prevent a dangerous confrontation between the atomic weapons-possessing neighbours.