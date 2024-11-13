Pakistan: Imran Khan issues ‘final call’ for protest in Islamabad on Nov 24

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former premier Imran Khan has issued a “final call” for a protest in Islamabad on November 24 to press for his release from jail, his sister said on Wednesday.

His sister Aleema Khan after meeting him in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi told the media that everyone from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, including workers, members of parliament, and party supporters, should join the protest.

“This is the moment when you will have to decide [whether] you want to live under martial law or live with freedom,” she quoted Khan as saying.

“You used your right [to vote] on February 8… but the next day, the foundation you had laid for democracy was stolen,” she further quoted her jailed brother as saying.

She further said that Khan has addressed his call to four categories of people — farmers, lawyers, civil society and students — who should come out to protest for their rights.

Talking about the 26th Amendment being enacted as law, she quoted Khan as saying, “All of your rights have been taken away; the Supreme Court has been occupied, and the current conditions are even worse than previous martial laws.”

Separately, the PTI in a statement said a long march would begin towards Islamabad on November 24 to force the government to accept three demands: “Restoration of the judiciary, as 26th amendment is a blatant attempt to clip judicial powers; release of party leadership & workers and return of stolen mandate, 2024 election by far, the most controversial and farce election.”

The so-called final call for protest comes after a series of protests by the PTI supporters since September. The last protest call towards Islamabad on October 4 failed to achieve its objective.

By giving the go-ahead for the final protest, Khan and his party have exhausted all channels to secure his release from jail, where he has been kept for more than a year.