Pakistan, Indonesia discuss defence cooperation

Islamabad: Pakistan and Indonesia have discussed defence cooperation amidst reports about Jakarta joining the list of nations interested in buying JF-17 Thunder jets.

Lieutenant General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (Retd), Minister of Defence of Indonesia, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Monday at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, according to a overnight statement by the army.

“The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and exploration of avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation,” it said.

Both sides also underscored the importance of strengthening institutional linkages, training collaboration, and defence industrial cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The Indonesian defence minister lauded professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He also expressed Indonesia’s desire to further expand defence ties with Pakistan across multiple domains.

Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering strong and enduring defence relationship with Indonesia, based on shared values, mutual respect, and convergence of strategic interests.

Separately, the Indonesian defence minister called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

“The meeting reaffirmed the historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Indonesia and focused on strengthening bilateral Air Force cooperation, particularly in capacity building, training and technological collaboration,” according to a statement.

The Air Chief briefed the delegation on PAF’s modernisation drive, including infrastructure development, revamped training and induction of niche capabilities to enhance readiness for multi-domain operations.

The Indonesian Defence Minister praised PAF’s professionalism, combat readiness and indigenisation achievements under the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park, and expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation in training, aviation and aerospace domains.

The meeting reflected growing momentum in Pakistan–Indonesia defence ties and a shared resolve to deepen cooperation through sustained engagement and dialogue.

Separately, a leading Urdu-language paper The Jang reported that the Indonesian defence minister in his meeting with air chief also discussed defence agreement to buy 40 JF-17 Thunder.

Indonesia is also interested in Pakistani Shahpar drones.

Already countries like Libya, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia have shown interest in buying the JF-17 Thunder which Pakistan produces.

Also, the Indonesian high level defence delegation on Monday held a meeting with Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj and high officials of MoDP at Rawalpindi, according to another statement.

The Minister for Defence Production stated that Pakistan considers Indonesia a close friend and a brotherly Muslim Nation.

He further stated that recent significant interactions between the two countries has set pace for a high yielding relationship. He also highlighted that Pakistan has immense potential in the field of defence production and expressed concurrence for establishment of Joint Working Groups for Defence Production cooperation amongst entities of both the countries.

Lt Gen (Retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Minister of Defence Indonesia showed keen intetest in expediting the Joint Working Groups.

He stressed that it will open doors for future collaboration and help in exploring and benefiting from each other’s capabilities.

Harraj stated that the bilateral relationship between the two countries is characterised by feelings of mutual trust, respect and goodwill towards each other.

He also extended invitation to the Indonesian Authorities to actively participate in the Defence Exhibition IDEAS-2026 to explore defence collaboration.

The Indonesian delegation thanked Minister for Defence Production for extending warm hospitality. He said that Pakistan is a very important country with rich culture, working democracy and vibrant economy. Both sides hoped the brotherly relationship is translated into long term relationship based on mutual trust & respect.