Pakistan Interior Minister to undertake third visit to Iran 

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will travel to Tehran on Saturday, June 6, to push for peace amidst rising tensions between the US and Iran, according to an official statement.

It would be Naqvi’s third visit to Tehran in recent weeks, as Pakistan leads a diplomatic push to bring the two sides to the table.

Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day and discussed his upcoming visit to Tehran, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“Consultations also took place between the prime minister and the interior minister regarding his upcoming visit to Tehran. The prime minister provided guidance related to the visit,” the statement said.

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The interior minister also briefed Sharif on his recent meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting with Sharif was about the measures being taken to maintain peace and security across the country and ensure the protection of citizens, the statement added.

A day earlier, Naqvi also met his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni in Bishkek, where they exchanged views on Pakistan-Iran relations and recent regional developments, according to a post by the Interior Ministry on X.

The conflict in West Asia, which has paralysed global energy markets and disrupted trade, began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory action by Tehran.

The conflict was halted when a ceasefire was brokered on April 8. Since then, the two sides have been exchanging messages through Pakistan for peace talks.

In April, Pakistan hosted the first direct talks between the US and Iran, but the two countries failed to reach a deal.