Pakistan: Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son found dead in hometown

Asim Jamil, son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, passed away in Punjab’s Talamba on Sunday October 29, Dawn reported.

Confirming the news in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tariq said the “accidental death” had turned the atmosphere mournful. “We request you all to remember us in your prayers on this sad occasion. May Allah grant my son a high place in heaven,” he added.

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون



آج تلمبہ میں میرے بیٹے عاصم جمیل کا انتقال ہوگیا ہے. اس حادثاتی موت نے ماحول کو سوگوار بنا دیا۔ آپ سب سے گزارش ہے کہ اس غم کے موقع پر ہمیں اپنی دعاؤں میں یاد رکھیں. اللہ میرے فرزند کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلیٰ مقام عطا فرمائے۔ — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) October 29, 2023

According to local media, there was a gunshot wound on his chest. Police is yet to establish whether he shot himself or somebody else perpetrated the crime. “The cause of death should be determined in the light of evidence and forensic report,” IGP of Pakistan’s Punjab province told the media.