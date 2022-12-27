Pakistan national held while trying to cross border in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A Pakistani national was apprehended while trying to enter India through Nadabet border in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Tuesday.

As per a release issued by the BSF Gujarat frontier, the intruder, who was apprehended on Monday, hails from Punwa village in Nagarparkar tehsil of Pakistan.

“Alert BSF troopers observed the movement of a Pakistani national crossing international border and further entering into Indian territory,” it said.

He was apprehended while negotiating the border fence near Nadabet border in Banaskantha district, the BSF stated. PTI KA