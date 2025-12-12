Pakistan PM walks into Putin–Erdogan meet after 40-minute wait

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was left red-faced after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was delayed by nearly 40 minutes. The prime minister gatecrashed a close-door meeting between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to a video shared by RT India, PM Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to meet Putin on the sidelines of an international forum in Turkmenistan commemorating the 30th anniversary of the country’s permanent neutrality on December 12.

❗️The Moment PM Sharif Gate-crashed Putin's Meeting With Erdogan After Waiting For 40 Mins https://t.co/r4L9XhA9IY pic.twitter.com/shi7YLMgmP — RT_India (@RT_India_news) December 12, 2025

The visuals show an impatient Sharif sitting in the adjacent room while the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Turkey was ongoing.

After nearly 40 minutes waiting, Sharif walks straight to the room.

He is said to have departed 10 minutes later.

The international forum was especially significant for Turkmenistan, whose UN-endorsed status of permanent neutrality, granted on December 12, 1995, requires it to avoid military blocs, refrain from conflicts except in self-defence, and bar foreign military bases on its territory.