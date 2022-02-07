Pakistan reports 3,338 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 7th February 2022 7:43 pm IST
India reports 1,07,474 new COVID-19, 865 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Islamabad: Pakistan has reported 3,338 new COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

The country’s overall cases have increased to 1,463,111, including 1,344,403 recoveries, Xinhua reported citing NCOC.

According to the NCOC, 38 people died on Sunday, increasing the overall death toll to 29,516.

MS Education Academy

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases with 552,262 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 489,655 cases.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button