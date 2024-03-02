Pakistan sees 97 militant attacks in Feb: Report

In Balochistan, militant attacks spiked by 72 per cent in February compared to January, totaling 57 attacks resulting in 42 deaths and 72 injuries, it added.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd March 2024 8:35 am IST
23 Pakistani Army soldiers killed in attack on army checkpost
Representative image

Islamabad: Pakistan experienced 97 militant attacks in February, resulting in 87 fatalities and 118 injuries, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“While there was a marginal increase in militant attacks compared to January’s 93 incidents, the ensuing casualties slightly decreased, with 90 deaths and 135 injuries reported in January,” PICSS said on Friday in a report.

Also Read
Pakistan: Hindu teacher acquitted in blasphemy case after 5 yrs

The report highlighted a significant escalation in violence in southwest Balochistan province, juxtaposed with a decline in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

In Balochistan, militant attacks spiked by 72 per cent in February compared to January, totaling 57 attacks resulting in 42 deaths and 72 injuries, it added.

Fifty out of the 57 attacks in Balochistan occurred from February 1 to 8 targeting the general elections in the South Asian country, which took place on February 8, according to the report.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd March 2024 8:35 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button