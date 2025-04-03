Pakistan set to intensify deportation of Afghan refugees post Eid holidays

Islamabad: Pakistan is set to intensify the deportation of Afghan refugees post Eid holidays as the March 31 deadline for refugees, including Afghan Citizen Card holders, to voluntarily return to their home country, has ended, local media reported on Thursday.

Reports suggest that the repatriation process could not formally begin due to the Eid holidays. The two-day relaxation for Eid holidays led to some confusion among official circles, with some sources suggesting that the deadline for repatriation had been extended.

But Pakistan‘s interior ministry official denied the claims, maintaining that there has been no extension.

“Although the deadline was March 31, the provincial government exte­nded it till April 2, keeping in view Eid. Now, phase 2 will begin from [Thursday] and we have established camps, one each at Landi Kotal and Nasir Bagh Road,” Pakistan’s leading newspaper Dawn quoted a senior official from Afghan Commi­ssionerate in Peshawar as saying.

The Pakistan government had signalled the start of forcible removals of Afghan refugees and warned of strict legal action against those who failed to leave by the deadline. Meanwhile, a total of 886,242 undocumented Afghan nationals have left Pakistan as of April 1, with repatriations continuing, another Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune, reported, quoting official data.

Pakistan authorities refused to budge despite calls from the international community to extend the deadline. The government had also dismissed concerns raised by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other agencies regarding the mass repatriation of Afghan refugees and asylum-seekers.

UNHCR spokesperson Qaiser Khan Afridi has stated that the UN agency is concerned regarding the government’s directive, as there might be individuals among the Afghan Citizen Card holders who may require international protection.

“In that light, we are urging the government [view] their situation through a humanitarian lens. We also call for engagement between Pakistan and Afghanistan so that the returns can be dignified and voluntary,” Afridi said.

The Afghan Taliban government had on Tuesday called upon Islamabad not to start the deportation of Afghan nationals. Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, urged neighbouring countries, Pakistan and Iran, to halt these deportations and allow Afghans to return home voluntarily.

“He emphasised the importance of humane treatment for refugees, especially in light of reports of mistreatment of Afghans by border nations, including instances where individuals holding legal visas were also deported,” Afghan government-run Bakhtar News Agency reported.

Pakistan’s deportation policy has come under scrutiny with several international organisations condemning the act. They have raised concern over the grave risks faced by the refugees upon their return amid uncertainties in Afghanistan.

Earlier, US-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch (HRW) slammed Pakistan for the “forced” deportation of Afghan refugees.

“Pakistani officials should immediately stop coercing Afghans to return home and give those facing expulsion the opportunity to seek protection,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia Director at the Human Rights