Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari hospitalised in Karachi

Karachi: President Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital here after his health deteriorated, according to a media report.

Asif Ali Zardari, 69, was brought to the hospital from Nawabshah, about 300-odd kilometres from Karachi, following complaints of fever and an infection, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

President Zardari underwent several medical tests, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition, it said.

Also Read Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

He had gone to Nawabshah to offer Eid prayers on Monday and before that held a meeting with his party leaders on Sunday, according to local media reports.

Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the state-run news agency, said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inquired about President Zardari’s health on telephone and prayed for an early recovery for him.