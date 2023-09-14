Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup: Here’s what will happen if rainfall plays spoilsport

Today’s Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match at the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 will determine who will play against India in the final match.

Pakistan is desperately looking to win the match, especially after a massive defeat against India on Monday in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup. After the defeat, Pakistan has slipped to the third position in the points table.

As the match is going to be played in Colombo, there is a threat of rainfall playing spoilsport, as it happened in the case of the India vs Pakistan match in the league stage.

What if rain plays spoilsport in Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup?

If rainfall plays spoilsport in the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match, both teams will be given one point each.

In such a scenario, both teams will have three points. The decision of who will enter the final match of the Asia Cup will depend on the net run rate (NRR).

Following is the current status of the points table.

Teams Matches played Matches won Matches lost Points India 2 2 0 4 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2 Pakistan 2 1 1 2 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 Group A teams

Low net run rate of Pakistan

After the defeat against India, Pakistan’s net run rate (NRR) has dropped drastically. Currently, its NRR is lower than Sri Lanka’s.

Due to the low NRR, Pakistan can enter the final match of the Asia Cup 2023 only if it wins the match against Sri Lanka. The team will be out of the tournament even if rainfall plays spoilsport in the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match of the Asia Cup today.

The final match between India and Pakistan or Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday, September 17.

It remains to be seen whether fans from India and Pakistan will get to witness another match between the teams in the final of the Asia Cup 2023.