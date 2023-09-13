Asia Cup 2023: India, Pakistan may clash again – Here’re details

India and Pakistan may once again clash in the final match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, scheduled for September 17. It depends on the outcome of the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka match to be played tomorrow.

Following yesterday’s match, India has already secured a place in the final of the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a Super Fours match. This victory not only guarantees India a spot in the final but also ends Bangladesh’s hopes of advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Only two matches, India vs. Bangladesh and Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, remain before the final match of the Asia Cup. Even if India loses to Bangladesh, the Shakib Al Hasan-led side cannot enter the tournament’s final as both Pakistan and Sri Lanka already have two points.

The match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will determine who plays against India in the final match of the tournament. There is a possibility of an India-Pakistan clash in the final, but only if Babar Azam’s team wins the match against Sri Lanka.

India defeated Pakistan in Super Four match of Asia Cup 2023

In a Super Four match played on September 10 and 11, India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs. In the match, the Indian duo of K.L. Rahul and Virat Kohli hit centuries after a solid start by the Indian openers.

Later, while chasing a daunting target of 357 runs, Pakistan tumbled early. Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav played a pivotal role, claiming five wickets for just 25 runs.

Following is the current status of the points table.

Teams Matches played Matches won Matches lost Points India 2 2 0 4 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2 Pakistan 2 1 1 2 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 Group A teams

It remains to be seen whether fans from both countries will get to witness another match between India and Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2023.