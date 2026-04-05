Pakistan would hit Kolkata in ‘future’ conflict: Khawaja Asif

Lahore: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday, April 4, warned India that it would respond with a strike in Kolkata to any “future misadventures.”

“If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata,” Asif said while talking to reporters at his hometown of Sialkot, some 130kms from Lahore.

He claimed that there are reports that a false-flag operation has been designed through their own men or through the Pakistanis in their detention by laying down some bodies somewhere and saying “they were terrorists and had done so and so.”

He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claim.

On Thursday, Asif said that Pakistan’s response to any attack would be “swift, calibrated, and decisive.”

Asif was responding to the remarks by his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, who earlier said that any “misadventure” from India’s neighbour in the prevailing situation would invite an “unprecedented and decisive” action.

The Pahalgam attack that took place on April 22 last year resulted in a four-day conflict between the two countries.