Pakistani actor getting married, Mahira Khan shines at Dholki

Islamabad: It’s wedding celebrations time in the Pakistani entertainment industry as actor Sheheryar Munawar is all set to tie the knot with his ladylove Maheen Siddiqui, and the pre-wedding festivities are already in full swing.

The wedding kicked off with an intimate dholki event, reportedly hosted by Sheheryar’s close friend and Ho Mann Jahaan director, Asim Raza. The celebratory evening was graced by the who’s who of Pakistan’s entertainment fraternity, including Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, and Momal Sheikh, who were spotted enjoying the festivities.

The inside glimpses from the evening have taken social media by storm, showcasing the star-studded affair. Sheheryar Munawar looked dapper in a traditional brown kurta paired with a matching shawl, perfectly complementing the festive spirit of the event. On the other hand, his fiancée Maheen Siddiqui exuded bridal charm in a vibrant yellow ensemble adorned with a striking red dupatta.

Adding to the glamour, Mahira Khan turned heads in her traditional heavy attire and even shared details of her stunning look on Instagram.

While news of Sheheryar’s marriage had been circulating earlier this year, it was only recently that the actor confirmed he would be tying the knot in late December. However, the Aye Ishq e Junoon star chose to keep details about his bride-to-be under wraps.

On the professional front, Sheheryar Munawar is currently making headlines with his stellar performance as Rahim Nawaz in the popular drama serial Aye Ishq e Junoon.