Mumbai: In April 2025, a deadly terror attack happened in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 tourists lost their lives. After this, India started “Operation Sindoor”, a strong military response against terror camps in Pakistan and POK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir). Along with this, India also took a big step online—blocking Pakistani actors’ social media accounts.

The Indian government and entertainment industry groups supported the ban. They felt it was not right for actors who spoke against India to continue gaining fans and income from Indian audiences. Some film projects and brand deals with Pakistani artists were also cancelled during this time.

Now the Ban is Slowly Lifting

As things are calming down, some Pakistani accounts are now being restored in India. Actors like Yumna Zaidi, Ahad Raza Mir, and Danish Taimoor are once again visible on Instagram for Indian users. This has made fans happy—but it’s not over yet. Big names like Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Fawad Khan are still blocked in India, and their fans are waiting.

Pakistani YouTube channels unbanned in India

Along with the Instagram accounts, the most popular YouTube channels of Pakistani daily dramas are also back in India. Fans can now watch their favorite shows again without any issues.

Here are some of the top channels that are now visible in India:

Green TV Entertainment

ARY Digital HD

HUM TV

HAR PAL GEO

When the channels were banned, many Lollywood creators launched new backup channels to keep their drama content going and stay connected with their audience. Now, with the originals back, fans are breathing a sigh of relief.

How Did Pakistani Actors React?

Many Pakistani actors were shocked and upset. Some of them posted emotional messages against India’s actions. Others made fun of the ban by sharing jokes or talking about using VPNs to access their own content. Celebs like Hania Aamir even tried creating new accounts to stay in touch with their Indian fans.

The return of some accounts shows that the situation is improving. Fans hope that all bans will be lifted soon so that art and entertainment can connect people again—no matter the border. For now, it’s a step in the right direction, but the full story is still unfolding.