Pakistani celebs blocked on Instagram in India: Full list

Mumbai: Many popular Pakistani celebrities like Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan, and Babar Azam are no longer visible on Instagram for Indian users. If someone in India tries to open their profiles, they see a message that says the account is not available in the country. This happened after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22.

What Happened in Pahalgam?

A terror attack took place in Pahalgam, a tourist place in Kashmir. Armed men attacked a group of tourists, killing 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local man. Some were asked their religion before being shot. It was one of the worst attacks in recent years. A terror group linked to Pakistan took responsibility.

India Takes Action Online

After the attack, the Indian government took many steps. It cut ties with Pakistan and blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading fake or harmful news. Now, Instagram accounts of Pakistani singers, actors, and cricketers have also been blocked in India.

Movies and Music Also Affected

A new movie Abir Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, has been delayed. Many Indian fans are upset because they followed these stars for their music, shows, and positive messages.

