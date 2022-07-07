Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar shares rare view of holy Kaaba

Riyadh: Pakistan’s former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has shared a rare view of the holy Kaaba from the Makkah Clock Tower.

46-year-old cricketer took to Instagram, shared a view and captioned the post, “Holy Khaana Kaaba view from the top of Makkah Clock Tower. Subhan Allah.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Saudi embassy in Islamabad.

On June 2, Saturday, Shoaib Akhtar announced on social media that the Saudi authorities had invited him to perform “honorary Haj,” adding he would also address a conference during his stay in the kingdom.

The former star player is staying at the world’s tallest hotel, Makkah Clock Royal Tower Hotel, which is also the fourth tallest building in the world.

Akhtar, who retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup, was famous for his aggressive offensive during his career. His fans called him the Rawalpindi Express because he threw at 100 miles per hour at least twice during his peak days.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.

Saudi Arabia has decided to allow one million people to join the Haj pilgrimage this year, to expand this ritual to include participants from outside the kingdom after two years of strict restrictions related to the COVID-19.