Pakistani director Parmesh Adiwal accepts Islam, performs Umrah

Islamabad: In past few years, we saw several people from the entertainment industry embracing Islam. In the latest, popular Pakistani film and music director Parmesh Adiwal is making headlines as he recently converted to Islam. Previously, he was a part of the country’s Hindu community, as per reports.

According to Pakistani entertainment portals, Parmesh has changed his name to Muhammad now.

Parmesh Adiwal even performed his first-ever Umrah. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video from Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah. He also shared a photo from Masjid al-Haram from Makkah on his Insta stories. Check them out below.

His post garnered thousands of likes and love from his followers and also colleagues from the industry. Actor Mohib Mirza commented, “MashAllah Chaa Gaye” while Feroze Khan wrote, “Bhai” followed by a heart emoji.

Parmesh Adiwal, known for directing popular projects like “Punjab Nahi Jaungi” and “Ishrat Made In China,” has also showcased his talent in music videos, including the OST of the drama serial “Masters.” He has also collaborated with notable artists such as Amjad Sabri, Maya Khan, Sarah Khan, and Urwa Hocane. Additionally, he has also directed several TV commercials.