Pakistani intruder apprehended along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Mohammad Sajad was taken into custody after entering the Indian side from across the border through the Gulpur area of the Krishna Ghati sector on Friday

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Handcuffs hanging on prison bars symbolising law enforcement and criminal justice.
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Jammu: Army troops apprehended a 26-year-old infiltrator, a resident of PoK, along the LoC in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday, June 27.

Mohammad Sajad was taken into custody after entering the Indian side from across the border through the Gulpur area of the Krishna Ghati sector on Friday, June 26 the officials said.

Officials said preliminary questioning revealed that the individual was a resident of Polas village in the Abbaspur area of PoK.

Subhan Bakery

He told the interrogators that he had inadvertently crossed the LoC and entered the Indian side, they said.

Security agencies are, however, verifying his claims and conducting further questioning to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his crossing, the officials said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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