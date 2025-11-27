Pakistani intruder held in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Jaipur: A Pakistani intruder was caught hiding inside a cattle shed near the International Border in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said on Thursday.

Barmer SP Narendra Singh Meena said the man, who identified himself as as Hindal (24), a resident of Nayatala village in Mithi area of Pakistan, is suspected to have crossed the border fencing under the cover of darkness and reached nearly 200 metres inside Indian territory.

He was found hiding in a cow shed in a village located close to the International Border on Wednesday morning.

Villagers spotted the man and informed the Border Security Force (BSF).

Troops reached the spot, detained him and carried out preliminary questioning.

No suspicious material has been recovered from him so far.

After initial interrogation, the BSF handed him over to Sedwa police station for further investigation.

Agencies are examining the possible route and the border pillar he may have crossed, and tracking his footprints to ascertain the exact infiltration path.

The agencies are probing the motive behind Hindal’s entry into Indian territory and the circumstances that led him to cross the border.