Pakistani intruder held in Rajasthan’s Barmer

He was found hiding in a cow shed in a village located close to the International Border on Wednesday morning.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th November 2025 1:13 pm IST
Indo-Pak international border.
Amritsar: View of the fences on Indo-Pak international border. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: A Pakistani intruder was caught hiding inside a cattle shed near the International Border in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said on Thursday.

Barmer SP Narendra Singh Meena said the man, who identified himself as as Hindal (24), a resident of Nayatala village in Mithi area of Pakistan, is suspected to have crossed the border fencing under the cover of darkness and reached nearly 200 metres inside Indian territory.

He was found hiding in a cow shed in a village located close to the International Border on Wednesday morning.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Villagers spotted the man and informed the Border Security Force (BSF).

Troops reached the spot, detained him and carried out preliminary questioning.

No suspicious material has been recovered from him so far.

After initial interrogation, the BSF handed him over to Sedwa police station for further investigation.

Agencies are examining the possible route and the border pillar he may have crossed, and tracking his footprints to ascertain the exact infiltration path.

The agencies are probing the motive behind Hindal’s entry into Indian territory and the circumstances that led him to cross the border.

Germanten Hospital

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th November 2025 1:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button