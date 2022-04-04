Pakistani philosopher Dr Israr Ahmed’s YouTube channel deleted; outrage follows

The official YouTube channel of late Pakistani Islamic scholar and philosopher, Dr Israr Ahmed with 2.9 million subscribers has been terminated by YouTube for alleged anti-Semitic content. Tanzeem-e-Islami, a movement founded by Dr Israr Ahmed, tweeted out to YouTube calling the move a blatant act of Islamophobia.
Tanzeem-e-Islami also stated that it has commenced a robust legal and procedural action in response to YouTube’s termination of the channel.
Dr Israr Ahmed passed away in 2010 in Lahore at the age of 77. He migrated to Pakistan from Haryana after the partition in 1947. Initially, he was a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami but in 1957, when the party decided to participate in electoral politics, he resigned because he believed that it was irreconcilable with the revolutionary methodology adopted by the Jamaat in the pre-1947 period.
Apart from being known for his monumental series of lectures on the Quran called “Bayan-ul-Quran,” he is also remembered for popularizing the idea of reviving the Islamic Caliphate and the Prophetic Revolution (a revolution inspired by the struggle of Prophet Muhammed).
Public outrage on social media
