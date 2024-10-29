Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Riyadh for FII conference

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday, October 29, leading a delegation to participate in the future investment initiative (FII) conference.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the PM of Pakistan was received by the deputy governor of the Riyadh region Prince Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz, Pakistani ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq, and several other officials, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This visit marks Sharif’s attendance at the 8th annual FII taking place between October 29 and 31, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre. The conference is held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and focuses on the theme “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow.”

After arriving, Prime Minister Shehbaz posted on X announcing his arrival and schedule during the visit.