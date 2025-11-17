Hyderabad: Popular Pakistani singer and rapper Talha Anjum enjoys a massive fan base across India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Known for his powerful stage presence, fiery attitude, and frequent controversies, the 30-year-old artist often finds himself in the spotlight, sometimes for his music and other times for his unpredictable actions.

The rapper is no stranger to drama. From abruptly walking off stage due to audience behaviour to making sudden outbursts on social media, Talha Anjum has repeatedly sparked debate among fans. His recent concert in Nepal has now added another chapter to that list.

During his performance, the Karachi Chal fame artist picked up an Indian flag handed to him by a fan, waved it proudly, and even draped it around himself. A video of the moment quickly went viral on Instagram, triggering criticism from Pakistani social media users. In the footage, the Kaun Talha vocalist can be seen wearing the Indian flag on his back, an act that did not sit well with many in Pakistan.

Rapper reacts

Amid the growing backlash, Talha Anjum has finally responded. Addressing the criticism through a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “My heart has no place for hate. My art has no borders. If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy so be it. I’ll do it again… will never care about the media, the war mongering governments and their propagandas. Urdu Rap is and will always be borderless.”

While many criticised him, a section of netizens supported his stance, arguing that art should transcend boundaries. One user commented, “Raising any country’s flag won’t make you anti-Pakistan.”

More about Talha Anjum

Talha Anjum is a leading Pakistani rapper and songwriter, best known as the co-founder of the hip-hop duo Young Stunners alongside Talhah Yunus. Starting their journey in school, the duo helped popularise Urdu rap in Pakistan with early hits like Burger-e-Karachi, Maila Majnun, and Laam Sai Chaura.

Over the years, Anjum has built a reputation as a dynamic solo artist as well. He has released two solo albums and even made his film debut in the 2024 movie Kattar Karachi. His notable works include major 2021 releases such as Gumaan, Afsanay, and the PSL anthem Groove Mera.

In 2022, he collaborated with Indian rapper Calm from Seedhe Maut on the track Nevermind. His 2024 release Kaun Talha, a diss track responding to a remark by Indian rapper Naezy also gained widespread attention.