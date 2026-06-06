Pakistani singer Asim Azhar remakes Bollywood classic ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi’

Islamabad: Pakistani singer Asim Azhar is back with a romantic track that has instantly caught fans’ attention.

His latest song samples the iconic Bollywood classic Tu Tu Hai Wohi, originally sung by legendary singers Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. But Asim does not simply remake the old track. He adds his own music, verse and vocals, giving the timeless melody a fresh, dreamy spin.

The song’s romantic mood has sparked major buzz online. Fans flooded the comments with reactions like “OMG! This is fire,” “Old Asim is back,” and “Loveee the song sampling!!!” Some even dragged Hania Aamir into the conversation, tagging her and writing things like “I think he’s looking for you” and “take notes please.”

What makes the release even more interesting is the cross border angle. At a time when conversations around India and Pakistan remain tense, a Pakistani artist sampling a beloved Bollywood song feels like a reminder that art still travels beyond borders.

For fans, the song is not just about nostalgia. It is about romance, memories and the way music can still unite people, no matter which side they belong to.