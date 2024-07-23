Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dismisses arrest reports

Islamabad: In a recent wave of reports, it was claimed that the acclaimed Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had been arrested in Dubai due to a defamation case. The allegations stemmed from a complaint filed by his former manager, Ahmed, who had been dismissed a few months ago following a dispute.

According to Geo TV, both parties had filed cases against each other, leading to speculations that the singer was detained at an immigration center and subsequently taken into police custody for questioning. As the rumors began to spread, concern among his fans grew.

To address these speculations, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan promptly took to Instagram, posting a video to clarify his situation. Sitting on the balcony of his hotel room with the iconic Burj Khalifa in the background, he directly addressed his fans. “News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. Regards, Team RFAK,” he stated unequivocally.

In his message, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan assured his audience that he was in Dubai for recording sessions and that everything was fine. “Don’t pay heed to rumors. There is no truth in what the ‘enemies’ have claimed,” he emphasized. He also expressed his gratitude towards his fans, calling them his power and promising to return home soon with more superhit songs.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a celebrated figure in the music industry, known for his soulful voice and numerous hit songs. His musical journey has not only earned him acclaim in Pakistan but also in India.