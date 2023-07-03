Pakistani woman, 4 kids detained from Gr Noida

Noida: Police have detained a Pakistani woman, her four children who were illegally staying in Greater Noida, sheltered allegedly by a local man who met her through online game PUBG, officials said on Monday.

They said Sachin, the Greater Noida resident who allegedly housed Seema Ghulam Haider and her children in his rented accommodation, has also been detained.

“The Pakistani woman and the local man have been detained. The woman’s four children are also in police custody,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan told PTI.

The Pakistani woman, who is in her late 20s, and the local man had got in touch over online game PUBG, which led to a friendship between them, the police officer said.

“The man and the woman are being questioned right now. Further details and facts would be shared once the questioning is over,” Khan said.

Additional DCP Ashok Kumar said Sachin lives in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

Seema had come to stay with Sachin but a local police team arrested her when alerted about her illegal presence in the area, Kumar said.

He said the woman made her way into India with her children via Nepal last month before entering Uttar Pradesh and reaching Greater Noida by a bus.

He said central agencies have also been informed about the case and further questioning of the duo is underway.