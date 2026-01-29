Pakistan’s military undergoing major transformation: Asim Munir

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 29th January 2026 4:29 pm IST
Asim Munir

Islamabad: Pakistan’s military is undergoing a major transformation in multiple domains, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir said on Thursday, January 29, reaffirming that they remain fully prepared to defend the country’s territorial integrity against all threats.

Munir made the remarks during a visit to Bahawalpur Garrison, where he was briefed on various operational, training and administrative aspects of the Corps, with a special focus on preparations for multi-domain warfare, according to a statement issued by the army.

While addressing the troops, Munir lauded their high morale, professional competence and operational preparedness.

Munir, who is also the army chief, reaffirmed that the armed forces remain fully prepared to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against all threats, emphasising the need to maintain optimum readiness to meet the requirements of future battlefield and security challenges.

“COAS & CDF highlighted that Pakistan Armed Forces are undergoing major transformation in multiple domains,” the army said.

“In future, technological manoeuvres will replace physical manoeuvres and will fundamentally alter the way offensive and defensive operations are undertaken. Therefore, the Pakistan Armed Forces are embracing and absorbing technology at a rapid pace. In this process innovation, indigenisation and adaptation shall remain fundamental,” he said.

Munir also witnessed a high-intensity Field Exercise “Steadfast Resolve,” at Khairpur Tamewali, encompassing integration of niche technologies like unmanned aerial systems, advanced surveillance assets, Electronic Warfare assets and modern command-and-control mechanisms.

Earlier, he inaugurated the ROHI eSkills Learning Hub (STP) aimed at promoting digital skills and learning opportunities for students, particularly from southern Punjab and across the country.

He also visited the EME Regional Workshop, where he was briefed on the maintenance regime to sustain modern platforms through advanced technologies, indigenisation and other combat support measures.

