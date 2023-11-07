Pak’s Punjab govt declares 4-day holiday to mitigate impact of smog

Published: 7th November 2023 8:51 pm IST
Representative Image

Lahore: Pakistan’s Punjab government on Tuesday announced a four-day public holiday in several districts of the most populous province, including provincial capital Lahore, to mitigate the impact of smog.

The public holiday has been announced from November 9 to 12.

“Four holidays have been declared in Lahore, Gujranwala and Hafizabad divisions of Punjab to mitigate smog effect,” Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi told a press conference here.

He said an environment and health emergency has been imposed in these divisions.

Naqvi said educational institutions, public and private offices, restaurants, cinemas, parks, and gyms will remain closed from Thursday to Sunday. The markets and business centres will remain closed for Saturday and Sunday, he added.

Marriage halls, pharmacies, and bakeries will, however, remain open. He said these holidays are only for this week.

The chief minister asked the people to stay at home during the holidays in order to reduce environmental pollution and smog.

Lahore has been among the most polluted cities of the world.

Naqvi had requested caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar that the main reason for the spread of smog in Lahore and other parts of the province is the burning of residues of crops in Indian Punjab.

Kakar assured the Punjab government of taking up the issue of the smog with India.

