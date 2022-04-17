Pak’s Shehbaz Sharif writes to PM Modi seeking talks for peaceful, cooperative ties

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi seeking talks for peaceful and cooperative ties.

In the letter, Sharif mentioned that Pakistan is committed to regional peace & security and it can be achieved through meaningful dialogues, New Indian Express.

Earlier, replying to Modi’s congratulation, Sharif tweeted, “Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let’s secure peace and..”.

Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and.. https://t.co/0M1wxhhvjV — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 12, 2022

The reply came as a response to Modi’s tweet, “Congratulations to H.E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.”

Sharif likely to visit Saudi Arabia, China on first foreign trip

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia and China on his first foreign trip after taking charge.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Shehbaz Sharif will perform Umrah and meet the Saudi leadership.

It may be mentioned that the Sharif family maintains a close personal relationship with the Saudi Royal family as the latter played a central role in ensuring the safe exit of Nawaz Sharif after the October 1999 coup.