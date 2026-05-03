Palak Tiwari says she’s single now, Orry reacts

Mumbai: Palak Tiwari and Ranveer Allahbadia’s viral chat may have started with “ideal man” questions, but as always with Bollywood’s social circle, the real drama arrived in the comments section.

In the clip, BeerBiceps was seen asking Palak to describe her ideal man. Palak kept it clear and slightly filmy, saying she needs someone “really funny” who also finds her funny. When Ranveer asked if she wanted “comedy wali chemistry,” Palak agreed, adding that she wants someone secure, self reflective, and capable of looking at his own flaws without turning every small thing into a fight. The clip, reportedly from Ranveer’s Australia visit, has been widely circulating online.

Orry enters the chat

But then came the question that changed the mood. Ranveer asked Palak if she was single, and after a brief hesitation, she said yes. That one answer was enough for Orry to jump into the comments with, “She’s single????”

For anyone who has followed the Palak, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Orry circle, the comment did not land like a casual joke. Their equation has had its own public history. Back in 2024, a leaked chat between Palak and Orry went viral, where Palak was seen apologising to him “out of respect for Sara,” while Orry responded harshly. Orry later addressed the fallout and questioned why people were not asking what Palak was apologising for in the first place.

The internet, of course, wasted no time. Fans quickly called Orry out, with one user writing that he should “play Obsessed by Mariah Carey,” while another said he was “hella obsessed” with Pataudi.

So while Palak’s answer was about wanting a secure, funny and self aware partner, Orry’s comment made the entire conversation look less like a dating preference chat and more like another episode of Bollywood’s favourite soft launch, fallout and comment section drama.