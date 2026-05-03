Palak Tiwari’s hilarious ‘Nod Roast’ of Ranveer Allahbadia breaks the Internet

On the other hand, Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his thoughtful podcasts and deep conversations, has often been noticed for his expressive listening style

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 3rd May 2026 5:27 pm IST
Palak Tiwari making a funny gesture during a social event, capturing her humorous roast of Ranveer Allahb.
Palak Tiwari and Ranveer Allahbadia

Hyderabad: Sometimes, all it takes is one playful moment to set social media on fire and this time, it’s Palak Tiwari who has everyone talking. The young actor has gone viral for her spot-on and cheeky imitation of podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps.

In a now widely shared clip, Palak is seen mimicking Ranveer’s signature intense nodding style, something his fans instantly recognised. The moment, though light-hearted, landed perfectly. Within hours, the video spread across platforms, with users calling it “too accurate” and “absolutely savage.”

A Playful Roast That Fans Loved

What made the video stand out was its simplicity. There was no script, no setup, just a natural, fun reaction that connected instantly with viewers. Fans flooded the comments with laughing emojis, saying BeerBiceps had been “served” in the most entertaining way possible.

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Interestingly, this viral moment also shows how closely Bollywood’s young stars are tuned into internet culture. Palak’s comic timing and confidence struck the right chord, proving she knows exactly what today’s audience enjoys: quick, relatable, and share-worthy content.

On the other hand, Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his thoughtful podcasts and deep conversations, has often been noticed for his expressive listening style. That very trait has now turned into meme material, and Palak’s imitation has only amplified it.

In the fast-moving world of digital entertainment, where trends change overnight, such moments stand out. They feel real, unscripted, and fun exactly what audiences love today.

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With just one nod, Palak Tiwari has not only entertained millions but also reminded everyone that sometimes, humour is the most powerful way to go viral.

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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 3rd May 2026 5:27 pm IST

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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