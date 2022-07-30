Palestine accuses Israel of ignoring Joe Biden’s pledges

Ramallah: Palestine has condemned the killing of a Palestinian teenager, and accused Israel of ignoring the pledges made by US President Joe Biden.

The Palestinian presidency condemns “the crime committed by the Israeli soldiers” in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of the West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian Presidential Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said on Friday in a press statement.

“The Israeli government bears the consequences of violating all resolutions of international legitimacy and international law,” Abu Rudeineh added.

He said that it confirmed Israel’s disregard and rejection of all the commitments and pledges made by Biden during his recent tour of the region, urging the US to stop the Israeli moves, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that a 16-year-old boy was killed by Israeli soldiers in clashes that broke out in the village of Al-Mughayyir during a demonstration against the Israeli policy of expanding settlements and confiscating Palestinian land.

Meanwhile, a number of Palestinians were injured on the same day during clashes with the Israeli soldiers near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

There has been no immediate Israeli authorities’ response to the incident.

For many years, the Palestinians have been organising weekly protests, rallies and demonstrations against the Israeli policies of expanding settlements and confiscating lands in the West Bank.

Official Palestinian figures said that there are more than 600,000 Israeli settlers living in West Bank’s settlements, an issue that was a major reason for keeping the peace process stalled since 2014

