Palestine rejects Netanyahu’s remarks on strengthening settlements in West Bank

Ramallah: Palestinian authorities have rejected the remarks of Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on strengthening settlements in the West Bank.

“The announcement is contradictory to all resolutions of international legitimacy, most notably Resolution No. 2334 issued by the UN Security Council,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman of the Palestinian presidency, in a press release.

UN Security Council Resolution 2334 of December 2016, which deals with Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, demands Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu announced that his government “will work to strengthen settlements in all parts of the Land of Israel, in the Galilee, the Negev, the Golan, and the West Bank”.

Netanyahu’s statement is a dangerous escalation and would have repercussions for the region, said Abu Rudeineh.

Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967 and has since established settlements on it, a move considered a violation of international law and a major source of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.