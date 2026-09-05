Nobody expected a Friday night at Hyderabad’s biggest pub to turn into a moment of Palestinian solidarity, but then ‘Dammi Falastini’ started playing.

Yes, you read that right!

What began as a high-energy Friday night at Quake Arena in Hyderabad took an unexpected turn when Indian DJ and music producer AFTERAll played the globally popular Palestinian anthem during his ‘Habibi Please’ tour on Friday, September 4.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The packed venue was already buzzing as AFTERAll, whose real name is Vaibhav Gaur, took the crowd through a mix of Arabic, Bollywood and Middle Eastern-inspired electronic sounds. But when the familiar beats of ‘Dammi Falastini’ filled the venue, the atmosphere took a striking turn.

And yes, people were seen grooving to it.

‘Dammi Falastini’ gets Hyderabad dancing

Several videos from the night are now making the rounds on social media, showing Hyderabad partygoers dancing as the iconic track played inside the packed venue.

One video shared by AFTERAll himself has particularly caught attention. In the clip, we can hear DJ playing a line that sounds like either “Free Palestine” or “Fee Palestine” before the anthem kicks in.

The moment has since sparked interest online, with videos from the Hyderabad gig being widely shared by netizens.

What is ‘Dammi Falastini’?

For those unfamiliar with the track, ‘Dammi Falastini’, which translates to ‘My Blood is Palestinian’, is one of Palestinian music’s most recognisable modern anthems.

The song was popularised by Gazan singer Mohammed Assaf, who shot to international fame after winning the second season of Arab Idol in 2013. Released in the mid-2010s, the track combines traditional Palestinian dabke influences with modern production and celebrates Palestinian identity, heritage and connection to homeland.

Its energetic rhythm has helped the song travel far beyond the Arab world, becoming a familiar soundtrack to videos and expressions of Palestinian cultural pride and solidarity across social media.

Over the years, ‘Dammi Falastini’ has repeatedly resurfaced during periods of heightened global attention on Palestine, with users on platforms including TikTok and Instagram turning it into a powerful symbol of identity and solidarity.

Meanwhile, AFTERAll’s ‘Habibi Please’ tour is known for bringing together Arabic sounds, Middle Eastern grooves, Bollywood influences and electronic music, creating an immersive club experience built around the region’s musical and visual aesthetics.

The Hyderabad edition at Quake Arena was no different, with desert-inspired aesthetics, high-energy beats and a packed dancefloor.