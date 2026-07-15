Palestine welcomes India’s new aid projects for Gaza recovery

New Delhi: The Embassy of the State of Palestine on Wednesday, July 15, welcomed India’s decision to establish three development projects for the Palestinian people, calling the initiative an important step towards supporting Gaza’s recovery and strengthening essential public services.

In a statement, the embassy expressed gratitude to the Government and people of India for committing to build a specialty hospital, an artificial limb fitment centre and a vocational training institute. The announcement followed India’s pledge at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels.

The embassy said the assistance comes as Gaza continues to endure a severe humanitarian crisis, with much of its healthcare infrastructure damaged or rendered inoperable. It noted that shortages of medicines and medical supplies persist, while thousands of Palestinians who suffered amputations during the conflict require prosthetic care, rehabilitation and long-term medical support.

It said the planned hospital and artificial limb fitment centre would expand access to specialised healthcare and rehabilitation services, while the vocational training institute would help young Palestinians gain skills needed to rebuild livelihoods and support economic recovery.

The embassy also welcomed India’s continued backing for a negotiated two-State solution, its support for Palestine’s full membership of the United Nations, and its longstanding humanitarian and development partnership with the Palestinian people.

Expressing its appreciation, the embassy thanked India for its friendship and commitment to peace, justice and international law.

The statement followed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s announcement during the launch of India’s campaign for election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028–2029 term in New York.

“UNRWA recognises India as its top emerging donor. We have only yesterday at the Palestine donor group meeting in Brussels additionally committed to setting up a specialty hospital, an artificial limb fitment centre and a vocational training institute for Palestine. This is in line with our longstanding support for a two-State solution,” Jaishankar said.

He also reaffirmed India’s support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which he said recognises India as its top emerging donor.

India contributes USD 5 million annually to UNRWA and recently released USD 2.5 million as the first instalment of its yearly assistance, maintaining support for the agency despite funding reductions by several other donor countries.