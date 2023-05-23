Palestine’s PM asks for UN’s intervention to free cancer-stricken man from Israel jail

The Palestinian Authority on Monday urged the United Nations (UN) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene to release an elderly Palestinian man, who is languishing in an Israeli prison for 37 years.

In a cabinet meeting in Ramallah city, the Palestinian PRIME Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the UN and Red Cross to look into the matter on humanitarian grounds and save the life of 60-year-old Palestinian detainee, Walid Dagga.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry, Riyad al-Maliki took a dig at Israel and accused Israel of implementing vindictive policies against Palestinian prisoners.

Stressing Daggas’s deteriorating health, he added that Palestinian authorities are working to take the issue of Dagga to an international level.

“We are in touch with all relevant international bodies like, particularly the Red Cross to expose the crimes committed by Israel against Dagga,” the Minster said in a statement.

Stressing Daggas’s deteriorating health, the Ministry accused Israel of taking the vindictive act of medical negligence against Palestinian prisoners.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, a local NGO, Dagga was referred to Assaf Harofeh Hospital which is located in southeast of Tel Aviv, after his health deteriorated.

He was then diagnosed with spinal cancer in December 2022. As per NGO reports, Dagga has lost the ability to walk.

The elderly Palestinian man was arrested in 1986 on charges of allegedly links with the ‘Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’ (PFLP) group.

The Palestinian estimate reports revealed about 700 sick Palestinians in Israeli prisons including 24 cancer patients.