Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 34,568

Some victims remain under the rubble amid persistent Israeli attacks and a lack of rescue crews.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 2nd May 2024 12:36 pm IST
Palestinians check the damages after an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 3, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,568, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 33 Palestinians and wounded 57 others, bringing the total death toll since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict to 34,568 and injuries to 77,765, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some victims remain under the rubble amid persistent Israeli attacks and a lack of rescue crews, said the statement on Wednesday.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

