Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 30,228: Health Ministry

Israeli forces killed 193 Palestinians and wounded 920 others in the past 24 hours.

Palestinian children sit amid rubble as others search a building destroyed by Israeli air raids in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 30,228 as the Israeli military killed 193 in the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

In a press statement, the Ministry added on Friday that 71,377 Palestinians have been wounded in the coastal enclave since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli forces killed 193 Palestinians and wounded 920 others in the past 24 hours. Some victims remain under the rubble because of heavy bombardment and lack of civil defence and ambulance crews, the Ministry said.

The Hebrew public radio reported that the Israeli army was continuing its military operations in the Gaza Strip for the 147th consecutive day, adding that 450 Palestinians were killed during the last 10 days.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, said in a press conference on Thursday that Israel’s military operation will continue until total victory is achieved.

