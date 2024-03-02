US to air drop humanitarian aid into Gaza, says Biden

President of the United States oF America, Joe Biden has stated that the country will begin air-dropping humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip as several starve amidst an Israel-Hamas war. This comes a day after at least 100 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army while queuing for aid, which threw a spotlight on an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the crowded coastal enclave, reported Reuters.

A devastating incident unfolded in northern Gaza, resulting in the loss of at least 104 lives and leaving hundreds injured, according to Palestinian officials, CNN reported.

The tragedy occurred as Israeli troops opened fire, causing panic among hungry Palestinian civilians who had gathered around food aid trucks.

Witnesses described the harrowing scene where people, desperate for food, swarmed newly arrived aid trucks in western Gaza City. As the Israeli forces began shooting, chaos ensued, with many victims tragically losing their lives by being run over by trucks, CNN reported, citing eyewitnesses’ accounts.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported the grim toll, stating that 104 individuals had lost their lives and more than 700 sustained injuries during the incident. CNN was unable to independently verify the figures provided. The Israeli military has presented a different version of events.

The IDF has narrated two different stories to cover up the incident claiming that the IDF was there for a “humanitarian purpose.”

The tragic events transpired when a group of aid trucks arrived at Haroun Al Rasheed Street in western Gaza City, Sheikh Ajleen neighbourhood, early Friday.

Local journalist Khadeer Al Za’anoun, an eyewitness on the scene, conveyed that large crowds had gathered in anticipation of receiving food. He asserted that the chaos and confusion leading to people being struck by trucks only erupted when Israeli forces opened fire.