Palestinian death toll in Gaza tops 35,000: Health authorities

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has exceeded 35,000, health authorities in Gaza said in a press statement.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 63 Palestinians and wounded 114 others, bringing the total death toll to 35,034 and injuries to 78,755 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out last October, it said on Sunday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The statement noted that several victims were still under the rubble, and ambulance and civil defence crews could not reach them.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.