Palestinian death toll in Gaza tops 35,000: Health authorities

The statement noted that several victims were still under the rubble, and ambulance and civil defence crews could not reach them.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 13th May 2024 8:33 am IST
Palestinians check the damages after an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 3, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has exceeded 35,000, health authorities in Gaza said in a press statement.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 63 Palestinians and wounded 114 others, bringing the total death toll to 35,034 and injuries to 78,755 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out last October, it said on Sunday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Fierce fighting between Israeli forces, armed Palestinians in Gaza

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.

