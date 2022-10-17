Palestinian dies from wounds after clashes with Israeli soldiers

Palestinian eyewitnesses said that an Israeli army force stormed the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, adding that fierce clashes broke out between Palestinian farmers and Israeli soldiers.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 17th October 2022 11:23 am IST
Ramallah: A Palestinian man succumbed to the wounds sustained from Israeli soldiers’ gunfire in the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, near the West Bank city of Salfit, Palestinian medics said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Sunday in a statement that Mujahid Dawoud, 30, from the village, succumbed to critical wounds early on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, five Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, including Dawoud, who suffered severe wounds in the chest, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mohammed al-Ramahi, Director of Salfit Hospital in the northern West Bank, said that Dawoud and another Palestinian were receiving intensive medical care after being critically wounded by Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli authorities didn’t comment on the incident of wounding the five Palestinians.

