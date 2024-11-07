Palestinian killed after injuring 2 Israelis in West Bank attack

Ramallah: A Palestinian man was killed after injuring two Israelis in a ramming and stabbing attack near a settlement in Ramallah, central West Bank, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday in a press statement that the Civil Affairs Authority “informed it of the death of Harith Jabara after the occupation forces shot him at the Shilo settlement junction on the outskirts of Ramallah”.

It did not provide further details about the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that a car arrived at the Shilo junction and its driver attempted to ram Israelis, which resulted in the injuries of two young men in their 20s with minor wounds.

The perpetrator was from the town of Deir al-Ghusun in Ramallah, the broadcaster said.

After attempting to run over those present, he tried to stab some of them before being shot, it added.

In another incident on Wednesday, three Palestinians were injured by Israeli army gunfire during a military operation in the city and refugee camp of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a press statement that among the injured was a girl who was shot in the back, and that the wounded were transferred for treatment.

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli forces, backed by military bulldozers, raided the city and the refugee camp, destroying roads, infrastructure, and several properties.

The Israeli army has not commented on the incident.

The West Bank has witnessed an escalation since October 7, 2023, which has resulted in the killing of more than 770 Palestinians in the West Bank by Israeli gunfire and shelling, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.