Palestinian presidency condemns settler attack in West Bank

Ramallah: The Palestinian presidency has condemned a settler attack on Palestinian homes and the burning of vehicles in the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh on Saturday condemned the violence, describing it as acts of “terrorism” and urging for international response to stop Israeli “aggression on Gaza first”.

He added that Israel’s ongoing “criminality and terrorism” and disregard for international law is driven by continuous US support through financial aid, weapons, and political backing, Xinhua news agency reported.

He affirmed that the Palestinian people would remain “steadfast in the face of occupation and its crimes,” standing firm on their land and holding onto their sacred sites and rights.

He reiterated that continued violence and attacks would not bring security or stability to the region.

On Saturday morning, Israeli settlers attacked homes in the town of Beit Furik, burning three vehicles and agricultural rooms, according to Palestinian sources.

No Israeli comment has been issued regarding these incidents.

The West Bank has been witnessing escalating tensions since October 7, 2023, which have resulted in the killing of more than 770 Palestinians by Israeli gunfire and airstrikes, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.-